Vanuatu Parliament sits for first ordinary session

Speaker of the House Seoule Simeon welcomed MPs back to parliament and gave the floor to the President of the Republic of Vanuatu Nikenike Vurobaravu.

Although the last legislature could not complete its mandate due to political instability Nikenike Vurobaravu commended the Vanuatu people for peacefully electing the current house and noted the first ever unopposed election of the current Prime Minister Ishmael Kalsakau.

He said it showed Vanuatu's democracy is alive and well but tempered his comments with a warning to the MPs of the current house reports RNZ Pacific.

Following yesterday's opening sitting the Vanuatu Parliament was adjourned until Tuesday next week at 8:30am.

Photo file RNZ Pacific Caption Vanuatu Parliament