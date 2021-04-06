Vanuatu Parliament sitting scheduled for 20 April

Members of Parliament will debate three written motions and six Bills.

The Bills are the Bill for the Public Health (Amended); Bill for the Value Added Tax (Amended); Bill for the Tax Administration (Amended); Bill for the Statute Law (Miscellaneous Provisions); Bill for the Citizenship (Amended) and Bill for Dangerous Drugs (Amended).

The written motions are Motion for Indemnity for AstraZeneca (COVID-19 vaccines), Motion for the Re-establishment and Appointment of Members to the Parliamentary Standing Committees and Motion to establish the Ad-Hoc Committee to consider the Bill for the Commercial Government Business Enterprise Act.

