 

Vanuatu Parliament sitting scheduled for 20 April

BY: Loop Pacific
07:20, April 6, 2021
The Vanuatu Parliament will convene for the first Extraordinary Session on 20 April, 2021.

Members of Parliament will debate three written motions and six Bills.

The Bills are the Bill for the Public Health (Amended); Bill for the Value Added Tax (Amended); Bill for the Tax Administration (Amended); Bill for the Statute Law (Miscellaneous Provisions); Bill for the Citizenship (Amended) and Bill for Dangerous Drugs (Amended).

The written motions are Motion for Indemnity for AstraZeneca (COVID-19 vaccines), Motion for the Re-establishment and Appointment of Members to the Parliamentary Standing Committees and Motion to establish the Ad-Hoc Committee to consider the Bill for the Commercial Government Business Enterprise Act.

 

PACNEWS/Daily Post
Vanuatu
parliament
Extraordinary session
