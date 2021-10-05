Vanuatu Passport booklets expected this week | Loop Vanuatu

Since August, the office has experienced a shortage and were not able to print new booklets.

Director of the Department of Immigration, Jeffery Markson explained that the booklets have already been dispatched from the factory in Hungary on 21 August, and were expected to arrive in Vanuatu last week.

The issue of cargo flights being reduced from two flights to one made it difficult for the booklets to arrive as expected, according to director Markson. The Passport booklets have been stuck in Australia since last week.

He confirmed with Daily Post that the booklets are now in Fiji and they will be transferred via a cargo flight from Fiji on Thursday this week.