Vanuatu patrol boat RVS Takuare commissioned | Loop Vanuatu

At the commissioning ceremony, Prime Minister Bob Loughman said, Vanuatu is a maritime nation and the new patrol boat will surely boost its maritime security.

“The VPF Maritime wing is responsible for doing territorial surveillance, border patrolling and reconnaissance, monitoring our EEZ, and protecting against illegal entry into our water. The donation by Australia of the new guardian patrol boat RVS Takuare is indeed a boost to our maritime security.”

Prime Minister Loughman said the assets will also help to assist the country’s fight against Unreported and Unregulated (IUU) fishing which is a major threat to the security and long-term sustainability of Vanuatu fisheries.

Maritime security is important to Vanuatu as it links to economic development and livelihood. Also, much of the trading, either internationally or locally, happens via marine water.

Australian High Commissioner to Vanuatu, Sara deZoeten, said the vessel is part of Australia’s billion dollars Pacific Maritime Security Programme.

“The Patrol Boats are the fulcrum of Australia’s thirty years AUD$2 billion dollar Pacific Maritime Security Program. This programme is of course a pillar of Australia’s Pacific step up. It aims at enhancing maritime surveillance, and law enforcement capabilities to our Pacific friends and neighbors.”

The RVS Takuare replaces the Tukoro which was decommissioned early this year.

Photo supplied Caption: Members of the public welcome RVS Takuare at Port Vila Harbour.