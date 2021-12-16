Vanuatu pineapples US bound

Over three-months, 120 tons of pineapples will be processed and exported to the smoothie market in California.

The co-operative will supply the pineapples as fresh and unpeeled to Santo as raw materials for further processing and packaging by TFV.

The pineapples will be exported as frozen pieces value-added Vanuatu-made product.

The Department of Trade stated that access to markets for small farmers have always been challenging.

Last year the co-operative lost a huge volume and income due to market access and other issues.

“Under the National Export Development Program, as an implementing partner, People Infrastructure and Export Vanuatu (PIEV) exported 500KG frozen commercial sample supplied by Newmafen Co-op to New Zealand as a trial to address export pathways and stimulate commercial production. Positive feedback came back from the buyers and preparations are underway for 2021 harvest season”.

The department said consequently, export-readiness and capacity was a critical area identified to be established to facilitate and develop it into a sustainable export industry.

TFV has a 10-year supply contract with their buyers in the US.

Other products included in the contract are passion fruit, Vietnam banana, Coconut water and many more.

Photo supplied Caption: Pineapples in Port Vila ready for shipping to Santo for packaging