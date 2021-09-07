Vanuatu PM and govt MPs retain seats after winning court battle | Loop Vanuatu

The 19 MPs had had their seats declared vacant by the former speaker Gracia Shadrack earlier this year after staging a protest and boycotting three consecutive sitting days.

On Monday, the Supreme Court ruled that the 19 MPs would retain their seats bringing an end to months of instability and uncertainty in Vanuatu politics.

According to the national broadcaster VBTC the ruling centred on the vagueness of the word 'absent' as used in the parliamentary standing orders.

It is unclear at this stage whether or not the ruling will be appealed.