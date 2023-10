Of the 12 ministers, 10 have already served under former prime minister Ishmael Kalsakau's government.

Among the new ministerial appointments are MP of Port Vila, Ralph Regenvanu as minister of climate change; MP of Luganville, Matai Seremaia as minister of Foreign Affairs, International Trade Corporation and external trade; and MP of Ambae, John Still Tari Qetu as minister of health.

Prime Minister Salwai said he would appoint his new Deputy Prime Minister shortly.