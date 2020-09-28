Vanuatu PM calls for debt forgiveness at UN debate

Mr Loughman made the call in a pre-recorded speech at the 75th UN General Assembly in New York.

He said COVID-19 has resulted in mounting debts in countries that can least afford to service them.

“It is essential that the multi-lateral financial institutions provide debt forgiveness and relief. This should be accompanied with tailored concessional finance packages and grants.”

Mr Loughman said, “This should ensure there is adequate physical space for countries to weather not only the current crisis but also to finance the implementation of the sustainable development priorities.”

He added that some work has been done around this but more needs to be done.

Prime Minister Loughman highlighted the impact of COVID-19 was exacerbated by the Category 5 Cyclone Harold which hit Vanuatu in April.

He added that Vanuatu is looking forward to graduating from a least developed country (LDC) in December.

Palau and other Pacific countries called for debt forgiveness at the Asian Development Bank's 53rd Annual Meeting of the Board of Governors online earlier this month.

Photo UN News TV Caption: Prime Minister of Vanuatu, Bob Loughman​