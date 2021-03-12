Vanuatu PM closes ‘haus krai’ for Somare

The ceremony which also featured the official closure of the week-long Melanesian Spearhead Group Secretariat ‘haus krai’ was jointly organised with the Vanuatu Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The ‘haus krai' was officially opened last Friday by Deputy Prime Minister Ishmael Kalsakau.

The event, which was attended by senior Government officials, Heads of Regional Organisations and members of the Diplomatic Corp, coincided with the state funeral and burial service for Somare.

Somare, the founding father of Papua New Guinea passed away late last month.

Photo MSG Secretariat Caption: Prime Minister Bob Loughman Weibur (3rd left) pays his last respects to the Late Sir Micheal Somare at a 'haus krai' held in Port Vila