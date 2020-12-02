Vanuatu PM declares Covid contained

Loughman said losing the country's status as a Covid-19 free country was not important.

He said what mattered was how a country had the capacity and resources to contain a positive case.

RNZ Pacific reports the prime minister said ensuring the coronavirus did not spread to the rest of the population was also key.

Vanuatu recorded the Covid-19 case on 10 November.

Loughman said on Tuesday follow-up tests carried out at the Vila Central Hospital and a reconfirmation test from Australia all returned negative results for the virus.

He praised the work being carried out by the health authorities to successfully detect and contain the virus and he said this showed Covid-19 protocols in Vanuatu were "good and confirms they are of standard".

The patient is expected to return home today.