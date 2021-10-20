Vanuatu PM hands over credentials to two Aniwa Fisheries Officers

Prime Minister, Bob Loughman handed over credentials to Frank Seirongi and Sura Mabarao at the Aniwa Area Council headquarters.

The presentation took place when Loughman visited Aniwa aboard RVS Takuare Thursday.

Loughman congratulated the officers and reminded the communities to respect the two officers as they carry out their duties around the island.

“Bear in mind, just recently on Malekula, Police detained some individuals who were trying to fool around with the laws and regulation of this country,” he said.

“The two officers are here to serve your communities, help them help you, so you can sustain your community’s resources. Remember if anyone of you today threatens or lays a finger on anyone of the two, a hefty fine awaits you, if not a lengthy prison term.”

This is the second time that a Prime Minister has visited Aniwa.

A founding father of Vanuatu, the late Father Walter Lini was the first PM to visit the island.