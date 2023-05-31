Vanuatu PM Ishmael Kalsakau terminates his deputy PM

The sacking on Friday came just a week after a motion of no confidence was filed by the opposition leader Bob Loughman who eventually withdrew it in parliament because of a lack of numbers to support it.

Kilman, who is the president of the People's Progressive Party, has been replaced as deputy prime minister by Jotham Napat of the Vanuatu Leaders' Party who is the Minister of Foreign Affairs.

The agriculture portfolio has yet to be reassigned.

Kilman was an instrumental figure in negotiations to form prime minister Ishmael Kalsakau's coalition government.