Vanuatu PM to pay final respects to Somare at ‘haus krai’

The week-long ‘haus krai’ has been hosted by the Melanesian Spearhead Group Secretariat and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs at the secretariat headquarters.

MSG Acting Director General, George Hoa'au said the closure will coincide with the state funeral of Sir Michael.

Last night dozens of people attended a candle light vigil at the ‘haus krai’.

Sir Micheal, PNG’s longest serving leader died in Port Moresby last month.

He is one of the founding fathers of the MSG.

He will be laid to rest in his home province East Sepik.

Photo source MSG Secretariat Caption: A candle light vigil at the 'haus krai' for former PNG leader Sir Micheal Somare