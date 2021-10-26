Vanuatu PM urges social distancing, good hygiene practices due to Covid border cases

Loughman made the comment as he announced that the Ministry of Health through the Covid-19 Task force team in Port Vila detected two cases of the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on Sunday.

He said the two patients were part of 18 passengers flown into the country on Friday 22 October, from Noumea, New Caledonia.

“Health authorities discovered the two had the coronavirus while they were in the quarantine”.

“The two patients are now placed in isolation and contact tracing is currently underway in order to place those who had been in contact with the case in quarantine.

Vanuatu’s international airport remains closed except for repatriation and emergency medical flights.

Good hygiene practices include wash your hands with soap and water, wear a mask in crowded outdoor settings, stay 2 metres away from the next person in crowded spaces.

Photo supplied Caption: Prime Minister, Bob Loughman addresses the nation on the update Covid-19 situation in Vanuatu