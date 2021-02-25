Vanuatu PM urges students, staff to respect processes to restore confidence in USP

In a statement issued yesterday (Wednesday) Prime Minister Bob Loughman Weibur said Vanuatu calls on students and staff to respect ongoing processes to restore confidence and stability in the region’s premier tertiary institution.

Loughman clarified that a statement issued last Friday was made with the best intentions and in light of issues affecting senior management of the important regional institution and their concern that there may be spillovers, which stand to delay the commencement of and disrupt the 2021 academic year.

He said the Government looks forward to continuing to engage constructively on related issues, as an active member of the USP Council and to ensure they are resolved swiftly and in a conciliatory manner.

Last week, the Prime Minister said Vanuatu is ready and willing to host Professor Ahluwalia.

He said the USP Emalus Campus in Vanuatu was ready to host Prof Ahluwalia after his forceful removal from Fiji earlier this month.

Mr Loughman said Vanuatu as one of the 12-member countries was willing to give a work permit and prepare to host Prof Ahluwalia.

He called on the Fijian Government to work with the USP Council and management.

“Provide a solution, hence appoint a USP vice-chancellor as soon as possible before the travelling of students if no, no travel of students,” he said.

Mr Loughman said he had hope in God that the USP saga would soon come to an end.

Photo file Caption: USP Laucala Campus in Suva Fiji