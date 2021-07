The suspect was apprehended at Solway in Santo on Tuesday afternoon.

The suspect went into hiding on 19 July after the body of Jelinda Arukesa was found in a secluded place at Deproma in Santo.

He has been remanded in custody as investigations continue.

Police have commended the public for responding to their request for information that led to the arrest.

A Police statement issued yesterday identified the suspect as the husband of the deceased woman.