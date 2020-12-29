Vanuatu Police enforces Operation Noel

The Acting Commissioner, Colonel Robson Iavro activated the operation last week in the presence of senior ranking officers within the respective elements of the Force.

Acting Commissioner Iavro reiterated the purpose of Operation Noel, which is to ensure families enjoy a peaceful and safe Christmas celebration.

The operation began Wednesday and will continue in the coming days into welcoming the New Year of 2021.

Members of the Force will be deployed to the islands if their presence is required.

The Acting Commissioner of Police asked for cooperation and teamwork as they execute Operation Noel 2020.