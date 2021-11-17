Vanuatu Police Force Forensic Unit receives new vehicle

Commander Vanuatu Australian Policing Justice Programme, Superintendent Melissa Northam said, “The Australian Government is proud to work with and support the Vanuatu Police Force to enhance its capacity and response to crime.”

The Forensic Unit will be able to use the vehicle to attend to crime scenes in remote locations, which supports the Vanuatu Government’s decentralisation strategy.

The unit is a critical support area that is responsible for the investigation of serious crimes including homicides, sexual assaults, assaults, drug, weapons and property offences.

According to Vanuatu Police Commissioner Robson Iavro, it is essential for them to have their own vehicle to carry out their tasks.

Photo supplied Caption: The new vehicle donated by Australia to Vanuatu Police Force Forensic Unit