Vanuatu Police Force PSU office undergoes refurbishment

Funding was made available through the Vanuatu Australian and Jastis Programme.

Vanuatu Police said the refurbishment reflects the community expectations and the ever-changing environment in which the VPF are seen as committed and responsive to instilling trust and confidence to the community in which they serve.

The Professional Standards Unit (PSU) is made up of a special group of Police Officers who report directly to the Commissioner of Police on matters of discipline and misconduct by members of the Police Force or as directed by the Commissioner of Police.

The PSU is responsible for investigating misconduct and bad behavior by members of the VPF.

The Police Service Commission is responsible for breaches of the Code of Conduct by Senior Officers with the assistance and investigations skills of the PSU.

The PSU in Port Vila is made up of four officers, including an Inspector and three ordinary ranks. The area of responsibility in relation to its investigations is not limited to Port Vila or Efate. Their mandate requires them to conduct investigations throughout the islands of Vanuatu.

The Acting Commissioner has in late 2020 approved the establishment of a PSU in Santo, which will be completed in the next couple of months.

The office will be resourced by two Police Officers and supported by Vanuatu Australia Police and Justice Program in its establishment and ongoing development.

Both the PSU in Port Vila and Santo is represented by a blend of female and male officers.

