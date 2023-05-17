Vanuatu Police Force receives UN Mission uniforms from AFP

The donation enhances the partnership between the AFP and the Vanuatu Police Force, bolstering law enforcement capabilities and supporting Vanuatu's commitment to peacekeeping efforts.

The event commenced with the official handover of a computer system, CID suits and the UN mission uniform by the AFP Deputy Commissioner Lesa Gale to the Vanuatu Police Commissioner, Colonel Robsen Iavro.

The Commissioner of Police later handed over the UN Mission uniform and deployment kits to the 10 selected candidates for the upcoming UN peacekeeping mission.

The uniform represents the commitment of Vanuatu to the global efforts towards promoting peace, security, and stability. This symbolic handover marked the start of a new chapter in the career of the selected candidate, who will represent Vanuatu in the international arena.

As the UN Mission candidate prepared to embark on their assignment in Indonesia, Commissioner Iavro extended heartfelt well wishes on behalf of the Vanuatu Police Force.

Photo supplied Caption: The Australian Federal Police presents UN Peacekeeping Mission uniforms and deployment kits to the Vanuatu Police Force