Vanuatu Police launches Operation Noel for festive season

Police Commissioner, Robson Iavro has reminded all his officers to be vigilant during the season.

He said, “If there are police presence out on the streets, this would discourage members of the public to drink and drive.”

“It is also during this time of the year when a lot of people are travelling to the islands for vacations, therefore, people tend to take advantage of this opportunity to conduct criminal activities, stealing from properties, in particular.”

The police operation was launched on Friday.

The aim of the campaign is to ensure families enjoy a safe festive season with their loved ones.