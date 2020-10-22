Vanuatu Police Maritime officer receives Australian Operational Service Medal – Border Protection

The achievement recognises Constable Sero’s contributions to Australia’s border security during his four-month exchange onboard the Royal Australian Navy’s HMAS Childers earlier this year as part of the Pacific Maritime Security Program Watchkeeping Secondment Program.

This Vanuatu-Australia Defence Cooperation Program training initiative provides Police Maritime Wing and Royal Australian Navy members the opportunity to work together and learn from one another in support of each other’s shared security interests and Vanuatu’s preparations for the arrival of its new Guardian-Class Patrol Boat next year.

During his time onboard, Constable Sero spent a remarkable 99 days at sea with his Royal Australian Navy colleagues supporting Operation Resolute, the Australian Defence Force’s contribution to Operation Sovereign Borders, the whole-of-government effort to protect Australia’s borders and offshore maritime interests.

Photo Australia High Commission Vanuatu