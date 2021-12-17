Vanuatu Police Officer creates history

PC Vocor graduated from the Royal Navy’s New Entry Officers’ Course, last week after spending the last five months training and learning the skills, knowledge and behaviour required to be an effective police maritime officer and leader.

She will now go on to learn the core skills required for safe navigation at sea.

Her training is supported by the Vanuatu and Australian Defence Corporation Programme.

PC Vocor hails from Santo.

She joined the VMF Recruit in 2019 at the age of 20 years.