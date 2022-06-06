Vanuatu Police Officers attend Australian Federal Police Ceremonial Protocol Officer Course

Warrant Officer Jeffery Wimbong and Warrant Officer Donald Kilman travelled to the Gold Coast in Queensland to attend the eight day course at the AFP’s Gold Coast Office along with representatives of the Nauru Police Force and members of the AFP.

Vanuatu Police said, “The course provided participants with enhanced knowledge and skills on performing protocol and ceremonial activities through both theoretical and practical training.”

“WO Wimbong and WO Kilman will use these skills during ceremonial events attended by the Vanuatu Police Force.”

The AFP Course Coordinator, Sergeant Jamie Loveday said, ‘It was a pleasure having Warrant Officer Wimbong and Warrant Officer Kilman on the course.

“Their contributions on Vanuatu history and participation in general were extremely well received,” said Sergeant Loveda