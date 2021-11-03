Vanuatu Police opens new Corporate Services Unit

The unit is one of the many projects VPF has established with Australia Federal Police, under the Vanuatu Australia Policing and Justice Programme.

Australian Deputy High Commissioner, Clemency Oliphant congratulated the VPF for the successful upgrade of the unit and the staff.

“CSU has a critical role in the VPF as it provides administrative and management service, advice and training, among other roles. This unit allows for the functioning of the VPF and makes its work better. It is the VPF’s engine room,” Oliphant said.

The CSU was last refurbished in 2009 and needed much upgrades for efficient work as it acts as the main corporate services for police throughout Vanuatu.