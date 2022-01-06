Vanuatu Police probe four homicide cases over festive season

There were two deaths in Port Vila and two in Santo.

A suspect has been arrested in relation to the discovery of the body of a boy from Malo.

Police said the victim’s body was discovered in the early hours of New Year’s Day Centre Point in Port Vila.

His body is at the Vila Central Hospital mortuary.

The suspect remains in custody at the High-Risk Correctional Centre.

The body of another person from Tongoa was found at Colardeau on New Year's Eve.

Police also confirmed a 35-year-old man from Narango village in South Santo died after an alcohol-related road accident on New Year’s Day.

A woman from Big Bay also died from domestic violence during Christmas day.

The suspect has been remanded awaiting his court hearing.

Police in Port Vila also arrested 77 people during Operation Noel which ran from December to January 2, 2022.

The arrests were made for offences such as damage to property, intentional assault, domestic violence, possessions of illegal drugs, abusive language, threat to kill, criminal trespass, theft, idle and disorderly behaviour, obstructing Police officer on duty and intentional homicide.

Police thanked community leaders, youth leaders and church leaders for assisting and talking to their people throughout the Christmas and New Year celebrations, to ensure people celebrated in a safe and secure community