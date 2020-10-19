Vanuatu Police receives assistance from Australian Government

The vehicles will support the Professional Standards and Family Protection Units of the Vanuatu Police Force.

The ability of the Professional Standards Unit to conduct sensitive operations for the investigation of criminal and misconduct allegations is an important aspect of holding Police Force members accountable for their actions and maintaining high levels of discipline within the service.

The Family Protection Unit will now be able to provide greater response to incidents of family violence and sexual offences, especially those affecting vulnerable groups, inclusive of women, children and those living with disabilities.

Both units have been beneficiaries of Australian support since their creation, and Australia is proud to support the Vanuatu Police Force and recipient units with these assets to assist with the provision of continued professional operations.

The Australian High Commissioner, Sarah deZoeten handed over the keys to the Acting Commissioner of Police, Robsen Iavro on Friday afternoon.

Mr Iavro thanked the Australian government for the continuous support and assistance provided to the VPF in Policing throughout Vanuatu.

Photo supplied Caption: Police Commissioner Robsen Iavro receives the keys from the Australian High Commissioner, Sarah deZoeten