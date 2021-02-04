Vanuatu police receives equipment to support cyber policing efforts

Commander Vanuatu Australian Policing and Justice Programme Detective Superintendent Melissa Northam presented the items on behalf of Cyber Safety Pasifika.

Detective Supt Northam acknowledged the Vanuatu Police Force’s participation in the CSP and assured the VPF of future support.

She also announced the first cyber security scholarship was given to Vanuatu to enhance the Human Resource of cyber safety with its knowledge on dealing with cyber in Vanuatu.

Supt Nicholson said, “That Cyber Policing is the future policing therefore the VPF will increase its participation and also rely on its partners.

The support is one of the many supports from the Cyber Safety Pasifika and the Vanuatu Australian Policing and Justice Programme to the Vanuatu Police Force.

The equipment which includes 3 laptops and a projector will help to enhance the mobility of cyber safety across the country.

Cyber Safety Pasifika is a regional Cyber Safety Programme funded by the Australian Federal Police under the Pacific Policing Development Programme Regional (PPDP-R) and supported by the Pacific Island Chiefs of Police (PICP).

Photo supplied