Vanuatu Police recruits 41 new officers

Eight of the new recruits are females.

Acting High Commissioner of Australia, Clemency Oliphant congratulated the new officers and acknowledged Australia’s support of the recruitment programme.

“Vanuatu and Australia and neighbors, and friends. We are proud of the strong partnership based on the important value and priority for a safe Vanuatu and the Pacific.”

“Serve community with fairness, integrity and respect,” she stressed.

Vanuatu Police said the police training has boosted the force with the inclusion of new officers.

Since 2018, VPF recorded a total of 375 new police constables who graduated from Police Training College.