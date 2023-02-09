Vanuatu Police reminds road users of safety rules for safety of school children

Parents are being encouraged to talk to their children about the golden rules of crossing the road.

“Before crossing the road, road users must first look to the left and right sides to check for approaching vehicles.”

“School children should not be playing while on the road.”

“They must not use headphones,” Police said.

Police also reminded school children on ABC safety rules for kids on the roads, A for Awareness, B for Behaviour and C for making the right choice.

Police said it’s every parents’ responsibility to support their children and ensure they return home from school on time every day.

Transport drivers were also reminded to consider safety when using public roads.

Photo supplied Caption: Posters of road safety on display at Fresh Wota School in Port Vila.