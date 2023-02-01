Vanuatu police seek help from Australia over fire at traditional meeting house

The Malvatumauri Nakamal is a custom parliament for all Vanuatu's chiefs.

Vanuatu's Police Commissioner Robson Iavro said their forensics counterparts from Australia will assist the Vanuatu Police Force to find the cause of the blaze at the Malvatumauri Nakamal in the capital Port Vila.

RNZ Pacific correspondent Hilaire Bule said the cost of the Nakamal was more than 100 million Vatu - about $US850,000 - and was co-financed by the Vanuatu and Australian governments.

Due to the damage caused by the fire, all business activities at the Malvatumauri headquarters premises, such as kava bars, have been put on hold until further notice.