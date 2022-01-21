Vanuatu Police strengthen ties with Australian Federal Police

Vanuatu Police said, “The MOU will continue to empower and build both agencies to collaborate further and assist each other in jointly combatting transnational crime and organized crime that are impacting Vanuatu, Australia and the Pacific region.”

“This MOU is a new agreement that provides a framework for the VPF and AFP to cooperate and provide opportunities for disruption of transnational crime threats common to both jurisdictions. Cooperative activities include information sharing, coordinate operations across all transnational crime types and priority criminal issues, strengthening existing cooperative networks and cooperative in the field of capacity building and Professional development.”

The virtual signing was done at the Commissioner’s conference room at VANSEC House.