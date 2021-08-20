 Vanuatu Police warns residents of use of laser devices | Loop Vanuatu
 

Vanuatu Police warns residents of use of laser devices

BY: Loop Pacific
11:31, August 20, 2021
Residents living near Port Vila International Airport have been cautioned about using laser devices.

The Vanuatu Police Force warns that it will deal with anyone caught aiming laser devices at an aircraft taking off or approaching the airport for landing.

“Police can arrest you if you aim a laser or a bright torch at an aircraft, causing an incident. You will be taken to court and could end up in jail,” VPF said.

“We are appealing to the chiefs and leaders of residential areas near the airport such as Blandinere, Prima, Abattoir, End of Airport and Mele to seriously warn their people to stop the dangerous practice of pointing laser devices at aircrafts.”

Police issued a statement after receiving reports about people using such devices aimed at aircraft during landing at the airport.

     

