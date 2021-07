The growth rate is 2.3 per cent.

The new statistics are contained in the 2020 Population and Housing Census Preliminary Results released in Port Vila during the week.

The last national census set the population at 299,882 in 2019.

According to the 2020 national census, 143, 479 individuals are under the age of 19 years.

Males make up 152,345 and the number of females is 149,350