Vanuatu postpones Tamtam travel bubble with New Caledonia

Prime Minister Bob Loughman announced the postponement after two new border quarantine cases were reported in the country.

New Caledonia has reported Covid-19 community transmission cases.

“While the Outreach is postponed, our teams will continue to work hard in establishing SOPs for the Tamtam Bubble so that our country can be ready to respond when our Government decides that we open with New Caledonia tomorrow or another country," said the Chairperson of the Vanuatu Tamtam Travel Bubble Committee Dr Gregoire Nimbtik.

The Tamtam Travel Bubble communications team has been meeting local government authorities including the Port Vila City Municipality Wards and their respective Zones, the Shefa provincial Government Areas on Efate and the Offshore Islands.

There are sixty-five communities in Efate listed in the Community Outreach programme.

The Government said it is committed to supporting the Tamtam Travel Bubble to ensure community leaders and the community are able to highlight their concerns and be given appropriate responses from Health and Border Control officials.

The Government will relook at the efforts of the Tamtam Travel Bubble Community Outreach to ensure further risk assessment and guidance to be provided by the National Health Technical Advisory Group (HTAG) under the Ministry of Health.

The Tamtam Travel Bubble will allow easier travel between the Melanesian neighbours.

Travel will be restricted to Vanuatu's main island of Efate.

Meanwhile the ongoing bilateral dialogue between the technical teams of the Vanuatu and the New Caledonia governments will be maintained.

Interested businesses have been encouraged to continue registering for the Safe Business Operations (SBO) training.

Photo supplied Caption: Chairperson, Vanuatu Tamtam Travel Bubble Committee Dr Gregoire Nimbtik.