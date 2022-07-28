Vanuatu prepares for 42nd anniversary of Independence Day celebration

A statement said Port Vila’s celebration will last for three days, starting this evening.

The celebration will begin with a victory parade from Moorings through town to Independence Park, the venue of the main celebrations, where the formalities will also take place.

The parade signifies victory over colonial rule.

Day 2 of the celebration includes activities such as Tok Back Show on the theme, cultural performances scheduled from 3pm to 5pm and entertainment to begin 6pm and ends 9pm.

And for the final day of the celebration, residents are expected to assemble at the venue by 8am for the flag raising ceremony.

The Vanuatu Mobile Force Band and Parade Platoons will take position at 8.45am before the PM and President’s arrival.

Trooping of the color is expected at 9.30am

This year’s Independence theme is ‘Resetting Vanuatu’.