Vanuatu President commissions High Commissioner to New Zealand | Loop Vanuatu

The Ceremony Friday was witnessed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and External Trade, Marc Ati and staff members of the Foreign Service Board, State Office Staff and family members of High Commissioner Nipo.

Oaths of allegiance were administered by the Attorney General Arnold Kiel Loughman.

Mr. Nipo is a well-respected Ni Vanuatu citizen and has held senior posts in government and across different agencies.

High Commissioner Nipo succeeds Johnson Naviti who passed away in Wellington in August last year.

Photo Vanuatu Foreign Affairs Ministry L to R: Mrs. Nipo, H.E. Mr. Nipo, the President of the Republic of Vanuatu H.E Pastor Obed Moses Tallis and First Lady Mrs. Estella Tallis.