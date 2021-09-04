 Vanuatu President commissions High Commissioner to New Zealand | Loop Vanuatu
 

Vanuatu President commissions High Commissioner to New Zealand

BY: Loop Pacific
21:04, September 4, 2021
11 reads

The President of Vanuatu Pastor Obed Moses Tallis commissioned H.E Mr. Jimmy Nipo as the High Commissioner Designate of the Republic of Vanuatu to New Zealand.

The Ceremony Friday was witnessed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and External Trade, Marc Ati and staff members of the Foreign Service Board, State Office Staff and family members of High Commissioner Nipo.

Oaths of allegiance were administered by the Attorney General Arnold Kiel Loughman.

Mr. Nipo is a well-respected Ni Vanuatu citizen and has held senior posts in government and across different agencies.

High Commissioner Nipo succeeds Johnson Naviti who passed away in Wellington in August last year.

 

Photo Vanuatu Foreign Affairs Ministry L to R: Mrs. Nipo, H.E. Mr. Nipo, the President of the Republic of Vanuatu H.E Pastor Obed Moses Tallis and First Lady Mrs. Estella Tallis.

     

Tags: 
Vanuatu
High Commissioner New Zealand
Johnny Nipo
  • 11 reads