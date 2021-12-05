Vanuatu Primary Producers Authority and PHAMA Plus sign MoU

The purpose of the MOU is for the two organisations to work together to fund the construction of 60 solar dryers to dry cacao beans and kava.

The VPPA selected 40 cacao farmers and 20 kava farmers from six islands who will benefit from the joint project.

VPPA confirmed that the two entities will begin the roll out of the driers in the first quarter of 2022.

The CEO of the VPPA, Timothy Tumukon, signed the MoU on behalf of the Authority, and Joe Niklam was on hand in his kava patch to witness the signing on behalf of primary producers.

Liku Jimmy from the office of the New Zealand High Commission, PHAMA Plus staff and VPPA staff were also on hand for the signing ceremony.

“It is an exciting opportunity for primary producers around the country to benefit from this initiative, co-sponsored by Australia and New Zealand through the PHAMA Plus program”.

The event coincided with the announcement by Australia to open up kava trade between Australia and the Pacific Island nations on 1 December 2021.

Photo supplied Caption: VPPA CEO, Timothy Tumukon signs the MOU with PHAMA Plus representative in Efate.