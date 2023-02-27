Vanuatu Prime Minister meets with Fiji’s Prime Minister Rabuka

The meeting enabled the two leaders to discuss the current areas of cooperation and consolidate a way forward to further enhance the levels of cooperation.

Prime Minister Rabuka said Fiji places great importance on its relations with Vanuatu and there is common interest on the Melanesian Spearhead Group (MSG) bloc - currently chaired by Vanuatu according to a statement.

He said Fiji looks forward to working closely with MSG to advance the development of our Pacific family.

Prime Minister Rabuka is grateful to Vanuatu for its continued collaboration on the implementation of the 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific Continent.

He thanked Prime Minister Kalsakau for his visit to Fiji, which signifies the warm relations and cooperation.

In response, Prime Minister Kalsakau congratulated Prime Minister Rabuka for the recent elections and also commended his vision to build a stronger and a unified Pacific family.

He said Vanuatu would continue to engage closely with Fiji on matters of common interest and his meeting with Prime Minister Rabuka has been a timely one

Photo Fiji Govt