 

Vanuatu prosecutor maintains heat on Salwai

BY: Loop Pacific
15:15, February 5, 2021
8 reads

Vanuatu's public prosecutor, Josiah Ludvaune, has filed an appeal against a Supreme Court judgement on corruption and bribery charges against former prime minister Charlot Salwai and three others.

During the trial in December, over twenty prosecution witnesses appeared but Justice Andre Wiltens dismissed the charges.

Mr Salwai, along with former agriculture minister Matai Seremaiah, former health minister Jerome Ludvaune, and former Tafea Outer Islands MP Tom Kerr have confirmed receiving Appeal Court notices.

They will re-appear in court on 8 February.

The original hearing followed complaints from former opposition leader, now deputy prime minister, Ishmael Kalsakau.

Mr Kalsakau claimed his first motion of no confidence against Mr Salwai as prime minister in 2016 failed because the four defendants bribed some members of parliament that resulted in the withdrawal of their support from the motion.

On a separate charge, Salwai was given a suspended jail sentence for perjury in December. At sentencing this week Justice Wiltens handed him a two years and three months suspended sentence.

     

Source: 
RNZ Pacific
Tags: 
Vanuatu Prosecution
appeal
Former Pm Charlot Salwai
Perjury
Suspended sentence
