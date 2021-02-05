Vanuatu prosecutor maintains heat on Salwai

During the trial in December, over twenty prosecution witnesses appeared but Justice Andre Wiltens dismissed the charges.

Mr Salwai, along with former agriculture minister Matai Seremaiah, former health minister Jerome Ludvaune, and former Tafea Outer Islands MP Tom Kerr have confirmed receiving Appeal Court notices.

They will re-appear in court on 8 February.

The original hearing followed complaints from former opposition leader, now deputy prime minister, Ishmael Kalsakau.

Mr Kalsakau claimed his first motion of no confidence against Mr Salwai as prime minister in 2016 failed because the four defendants bribed some members of parliament that resulted in the withdrawal of their support from the motion.

On a separate charge, Salwai was given a suspended jail sentence for perjury in December. At sentencing this week Justice Wiltens handed him a two years and three months suspended sentence.