Vanuatu provinces allocated budget for Independence Day celebrations

The funds donated by the 2021 Independence Celebrations Committee will be shared between all the islands that make up a province.

Port Vila will receive Vt6.5 million to host celebrations in the capital city.

Lord Mayor Eric Puyo-Festa said the money will be used to pay for fireworks, entertainment groups and set up an entertainment stage.

There will be food and kava stalls, live entertainment and other fun activities in Port Vila.

The Government has allocated Vt8 million for the 41st Independence Anniversary which begins tomorrow and ends on Friday.

Vanuatu celebrates its Independence Day on 30 July.