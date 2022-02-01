Vanuatu PSC considers mandatory Covid-19 vaccination for employees

PSC is considering this as an urgent matter to address reports the Vanuatu Daily Post.

With the Government announcing its intention to reopen borders in March - depending on the vaccination rate - Chairman Simil Johnson said this is an option that his office will work on.

The commission is gathering information to advise the Council of Ministers on this matter.

Johnson reminded everyone of the global impact posed by the Covid-19 pandemic. Even Vanuatu's neighbouring countries are reporting increased cases every day.

“We need to be prepared. It is very important to take the vaccine now. Everyone must take the responsibility to adhere this call. Covid-19 is everyone's business," the Chairman stressed.

He also extended the call to the private sector to ensure all employees receive their vaccines.

Johnson said Fiji, the Solomon Islands and New Caledonia should be examples for Vanuatu to follow.

Last year, PSC instructed all public servants to produce their vaccination cards in order to enter government offices. The directive was made following the announcement of an active case in the country. Sometime later, PSC relaxed the order after an announcement that there has not been any community transmission.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health has projected that by March/April this year, 70 percent of the eligible group would have been fully vaccinated.

This means that if the compulsory vaccination is approved, it will improve the vaccination percentage rate.

Photo file