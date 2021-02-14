Vanuatu public servants called 'lazy' by MP

"Many government projects are delayed because public servants are incompetent in carrying out their duties," Mr Koanapo said.

The Daily Post Newspaper reports the Minister is delivering the criticism in his capacity as Chairman of the National Co-ordinating Committee of Projects.

The Committee was set up to follow up on outstanding government projects with funding that have not taken off the ground.

A perfect example is the Hall of Justice Project, which has not started yet, which the Chairman said is a clear example of incompetence on the part of all those public servants responsible.

The country's former colonial Court House was burned down by an arsonist over ten years ago.

