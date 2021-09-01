Vanuatu public take advantage of eye-exam services | Loop Vanuatu

Vanuatu’s only Consultant Ophthalmologist, Dr Johnson Kasso is offering eye exam services.

The medical check-ups commenced last week and will end on Friday.

Vanuatu currently has only one expert in this field, Dr Kasso — who is based in Luganville, Santo.

Eye Nurse Practitioner, Monique Tari is appealing to its patients residing in Port Vila, especially those who had set up appointments to go to VCH as scheduled.

The Eye team is encouraging the public and everyone to take good care of their eyes.