The Daily Post reports Jotham Napat announcing this to the Vanuatu-Filipino Community during the 125th Independence Day commemoration in Port Vila at the weekend.

2023 marks 37 years of bilateral diplomatic relations between the two governments.

There are around 300 Filipinos residing in Vanuatu.

Napat also thanked the Philippine government for hosting almost 200 Vanuatu students; and said Vanuatu needs more Filipinos to come and work there.