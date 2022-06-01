Vanuatu to re-open its borders next month

Minister of Health, Bruno Leingkone confirmed the date in his Covid-19 update, Tuesday.

Leingkone said that as part of the soft border reopening scheduled from 14 June, the government will remove its quarantine requirement for citizens and those traveling under the special category visa.

Passengers will no longer undergo quarantine requirements when traveling to Vanuatu, effective from 14 June.

“Effective last Saturday, passengers entering Vanuatu from countries outside Fiji, New Caledonia and New Zealand are no longer required to stay in quarantine for 7 days, only three days.”

“Passengers still need to have a Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test 24 to 72 hours before departure, or a supervised Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) 24 hours before departure.”

However, no test is required upon arrival, only those showing signs and symptoms.

Passengers will still need to upload their information on VETS before traveling and pre-register with a Vanuatu embassy abroad.