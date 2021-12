The doses are to be donated through the COVAX Facility.

The agreement to allow for NZ to supply the extra single-shot vaccines, has been signed by the Minister of Finance, Johnny Koanapo.

The first 28, 800 J&J vaccine were received from the governments of Portugal and Netherlands through the COVAX Facility early last month.

J&J is the third vaccine to be introduced in Vanuatu, after AstraZeneca and Sinopharm.