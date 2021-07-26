Vanuatu receives 47,900 disposable masks and 20,000 disposable gloves

The association also provided two cartons of disposable protective clothing and two cartons of protective shields and forehead thermometer.

The donation was made to the Ministry of Health, yesterday.

VCFA President, Mildred Sope said the donation is critical to support the government's preparedness efforts for any Coronavirus outbreak.

The donation was given by VCFA in joint effort with the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries (CPAFFC), Guangdong People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries (CGAFFC) and the Pacific China Friendship Association.

The Vanuatu-China Friendship Association was established in 2018.