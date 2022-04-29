Vanuatu receives equipment to respond to Covid pandemic

The Crisis and Support Centre (CDCS) of the French Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Solidarity and Health and the Government of New Caledonia, conducted a second operation Friday to deliver equipment to Vanuatu.

The equipment, partly financed by the Crisis and Support Centre of the Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs, and partly donated by the French Ministry of Solidarity and Health, includes 4 oxygen generators, 30,000 tests and medicines to treat severe forms of Covid-19.

It also includes 24,000 tests donated by the government of New Caledonia.

The new aid was sent to Vanuatu by a plane of the Armed forces in New Caledonia (FANC), in liaison with the French embassy in Port-Vila.

It comes after a first solidarity operation for the benefit of the people of Vanuatu on 4 April.

There are 513 active Covid cases in the country.

Photo credit Health Promotions Unit