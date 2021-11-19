Vanuatu receives extra boost from China to combat Covid-19

The donation was made by the Ambassador of China to Vanuatu, Zhou Haicheng to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Marc Ati.

The fund, according to Minister Ati, will be used to assist Vanuatu in its efforts to combatting Covid-19, as pledged during the recently held inaugural China-Pacific islands Foreign Ministers’ Meeting.

“It is also a testament of China’s commitment to work together with Pacific Island countries to strengthen cooperation against Covid-19 and work for a community of heal for all.”

The minister also said, “I would also like to acknowledge China for its commitment to establish a China-Pacific Island Countries reserve of emergency supplies. This is in addition to providing vaccines to Vanuatu and other Pacific island nations in need.”

“This will surely assist us island nations, as many have been greatly affected, and in contributing to global efforts to recover from COVID.”

With joint efforts between the Chinese government and the Vanuatu government, the second batch of Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccines were delivered to Port Vila on 7 November.